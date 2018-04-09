SA Police Warn Against Attacks On Suspected Criminals Following Attacks On Suspected Zimbabweans

South African police have warned against mob attacks and killings against foreigners following attacks on suspected Zimbabweans that occurred in Thohoyandou and Makhado. Sources yesterday told The Chronicle that the suspected victims were Zimbabweans.

According to media reports in South Africa, provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba confirmed the two separate incidents of attacks and condemned them. He said the foreigners were accused of being criminals and were assaulted with various objects. Said Ledwaba:

The first incident occurred in Tshino outside Thohoyandou where a group of community members cornered three suspected criminals along the street accusing them of being responsible for a spate of burglaries, house robberies as well as rapes in and around the area. They assaulted them with various objects, instantly killing one of them. The other two victims sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

He said police in Thohoyandou had opened a case of murder, two counts of attempted murder and public violence. He said in Waterval policing area outside Makhado members of the public apprehended an alleged gang member suspected of robbery and physically assaulted him with various objects killing him instantly.

More: Chronicle, SAPS