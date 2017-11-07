Queues of desperation: Zimbabweans race against time for work permits

Thousands of Zimbabweans have to queue for hours in a desperate race against time to retain their legal status in South Africa.

An estimated 200,000 working Zimbabweans in South Africa use legal Special Dispensation Permits that expire on the last day of the year. However, former minister of Home Affairs Hlengiwe Mkhize gave a last-minute reprieve, allowing them to apply for a new work permit – the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit – by November 30.

Statistics from the South African embassy in Harare show visa applications have doubled since 2014. The embassy processes an average of 6,000 permits a month compared with 3,000 a month three years ago.

Maria Chiyangwa, a mother of two working as a helper, said: “Things are bad back home in Zimbabwe. It’s hard. I don’t mind going through a struggle to extend my permit in South Africa because at least here I can get a job [to] take care of my children. My husband and I are both this side; he’s a teacher and we are able to live with the help of his salary.”