Panic as South Africa deports foreigners enmasse

Illegal foreigners living in South Africa are living in fear after hearing reports that Home Affairs officials and police officers are currently conducting a stop and search operation in Johannesburg with an aim of nabbing and deporting illegal immigrants.

One of the alert messages circulating on social media warned people that the officers had mounted a roadblock on N12 and were stopping private cars and public taxis to conduct searches.

The message said if there is anyone missing their relative who is an illegal immigrant they must check at Orlando Police station.

Read the unedited message below:

Manje sekubanjwe abanye Ku N 12 kunzima bafethu ayangena amagumba gumba kunzima sekugcwele kuthwa bayehliswa lemateksini bayangena Lana sekugcwele Yi home affairs osekulana kunzima bafethu

Dlulisa li Message Kuma group onke zihlobo labangani all forenars ungabona uMuntu ephuma engajiki ubanjiwe Yi homafars lidinge kakhulu Kubo Orlando policy station lase lensi since kwaqala sigcwele emajele from lensi kugcwele lase Orlando izolo ngez 11 lamanje bayabopha abadlali izolo bebese lensi tdy Baku N 12 mina ngiphakathi since 2 weeks.