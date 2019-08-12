Opposition leader to shutdown Zim Embassy in South Africa

Ideal Zimbabwe President Tinashe Jonas has invited Zimbabweans in South Africa to throng to the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa on the 17th of August to engage in a demonstration dubbed Embassy Shutdown.

An invitation poster that is circulating reads: Let us all come! Ambassadors of evil, Ediotic and murderous ZANU PF cult must be overthrown now!



Jonas call comes after the opposition MDC announced that it will be engaging in a series of nationwide protests starting from the 16th of August.