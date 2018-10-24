Diaspora entrepreneurship can boost Zimbabwe economy

Ever since President Mnangagwa promoted the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe, people in the Diaspora have opened businesses in the country with the aim of building the economy.

This is a great step that will help the country attain middle income status by 2030.

Among them is an Australian-based Zimbabwean Kudzy Muradzi, a health specialist who recently opened a beauty spa in Greendale Harare, Spa Ishewapi.

Although Spa Ishewapi is a partnership between her and Australian, Tait Hopkinson, Kudzy gets the credit for bringing the business back home.

The two met in Australia at university and for about 15 years they have been living abroad. To get away from studying, they would go to spas. They also started retreats, travelling around the world. They saw the benefits of having a spa that has a holistic approach.

“The Zimbabwean partner expressed the desire to do something back home. Entrepreneurship has been the backbone of our economy so the desire to start a spa here was basically to improve the economy and the life of Zimbabweans,” said Kudzy, the spa manager.

So far Spa Ishewapi employs more than 10 people including international therapists.

“Our therapists are specialised Zimbabweans but have worked internationally. We saw the need to bring back home the talent and expertise which makes time spent at Spa Ishewapi extraordinary.

“We have also employed guards and gardeners and as the spa grows, we hope the number of people we employ will also increase,” she said.

Spa Ishewapi is Zimbabwe’s newest spa to open in Greendale, Harare. It prides itself in using natural and organic award winning products.

“We use a lot of organic, ethic resourced and botanical products and essential oils. We offer a holistic approach and best experience to our clients. So it’s not about growing the economy only but giving Zimbabweans a healthy lifestyle,” Muradzi said.

“We have done a lot of research on all the things that appeal to our senses and the impact that they have on our body. So when people come here we want them to leave the place feeling new. We don’t just look after the skin but we cater for body, mind and soul.”

A variety of organic products are used such as Africology Skin Care products which are imported from all over the world.

Spa Ishewapi offers a lot of services for both sexes and age groups including babies. Their services range from world class manicures, pedicures, skin analysis and massages such as aromatherapy massage, hot stone massage, deep tissue massage, Thai massage, reflexology and chair massage to name but just a few. They also offer services suitable for couples.

Unlike mass-market skin care products that are full of artificial and chemical ingredients with long-term side-effects on bodies, Spa Ishewapi prides itself on the use of 100 percent natural products.

“When manufacturing skin products, companies can basically put whatever they want which may have a lot of side-effects. Most of these products are very bad for the skin, and can cause it to become unhealthy and irritable.

“So by using natural beauty products, one doesn’t have to worry about these harmful chemicals. The ingredients in organic and natural products have nutritional value that help to support the skin. They have been researched to make sure that they repair, refine, and rejuvenate the skin,” Muradzi said.

Although at the moment Spa Ishewapi is offering day services, it hopes to introduce retreats in the future where people can bring their families for days. They also hope to have more organic spas across Zimbabwe. – Herald