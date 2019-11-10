Tendai Biti should not be allowed to investigate others when he is under investigation

The person who is supposed to be in charge of discovering corruption in parliament is under investigation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly instructing the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to deposit over $30m into two banks which have since collapsed.

Tendai Biti, as Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee Chairman, is throwing out accusations and talks about corruption and wealth accumulation all the time.

Nevertheless, it is remarkable that someone in his position is allowed to accuse anyone, when he is being investigated for one of the biggest misuse of public funds, our money, in recent history.

During his time as Finance Minister in The Government of National Unity (GNU), Biti was responsible for the tens of millions of dollars that were taken from our, the people’s pockets, and were never seen again. Other senior officials working under Biti are under investigation for giving themselves “loans”.

Biti himself has never been able to justify what happened, even while he admits to the events that took place.

However, Biti’s divorce proceedings two years ago might provide some clues.

During these proceedings, Biti’s wife detailed all of his many expensive properties in affluent suburbs and luxury vehicles. The list made many people’s eye’s water.

Not least because they were extravagances that no public servant should be able to afford, but because they were owned by someone constantly railing at others for their extravagant wealth.

Even people in Biti’s own party, like like MDC-T Vice President, Obert Gutu, have said: “Corruption is corruption, regardless of who commits it. I will always speak truth to power. Let ZACC complete its investigations and then you will be shocked by the level of duplicity and corruption.”

He has directly accused Biti and called on him to come clean.

Rather than excuse himself from his position as Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee Chairman, Biti has gone full steam ahead in trying to distract and deflect by calling for corruption investigations all over the place.

It is time call Biti to account. He can not investigate one single person while he is under a formal investigation. He has no moral authority.

Every day he chairs this committee it paints a long dark shadow on its work and places huge question marks against its efforts.

Tendai Biti should not be allowed to investigate anyone while he is under official investigation.