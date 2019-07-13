Magaya abuse allegations: Evils of commodifying the female body

A LOCAL weekly, The Sunday Mail newspaper recently carried a very disturbing story on allegations of sexual abuse of female worshippers by well-known clergyman, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founding leader Walter Magaya.

Titled Magaya Bombshell, the story gave accounts of some of the worshippers and how they were either victims or witness to the alleged sexual abuse.

One of the victims also claimed that “… the police were compromised and so were most of the journalists …”, so recourse to the law or the court of public opinion was, by implication, difficult.

After the story had been published, social media also had its say on the allegations. And one of the alleged victims cited in The Sunday Mail’s story took to Facebook to accuse the paper and journalist who broke the story of “using her” to fix the clergyman.

The newspaper and its journalists, in turn, released video snippets of the alleged victim’s interview and promised a follow-up story in its next print edition.

In one of the videos shared by the paper, the victim makes reference to Magaya having given her US$1 500 in fifty dollar notes and how she had knelt down in gratitude, a point I will come back to later.

This particular story has caused a lot of debate on social media probably because of the popularity/populism of the celebrity religious pastor involved.

And with all matters religious, the debate has focused more on the (im)morality of the figure in question, together with the societal behaviour influence he yields as a result of his ministry and his wealth.

Across the Atlantic, a billionaire financier and friend of a former and a serving American president, Jeffrey Epstein, was recently arrested and faces charges of sex trafficking.

For more than 10 years, Epstein had been accused of sexually abusing minor girls. He had even managed to strike a deal with prosecutors that stopped a federal investigation into the allegations.

Using money and probably political connections he had been almost immune from indictment. At least, as reported in American media, he will be put to his defence in that country’s judicial system.

I have cited the allegations against Magaya and Epstein in tandem because they have a number of things in common, even if one is a clergyman and the other a billionaire financier.

The first common factor in the allegations is the alleged use of money to either pay off the abused or to lure them into abuse.

Epstein reportedly paid his victims “hundreds of dollars”. Magaya reportedly offered US$1 500 prior to the abuse. It would almost be as though the fact that they have money would justify their actions.

This is where the evil (I use this word deliberately) of the commodification of the female body comes into the picture.

One of Magaya’s alleged victims describes the scene in which she received money as having knelt before him crying with gratitude. It’s not difficult to picture the power dynamics at play here: standing “prophet”+ money and a kneeling vulnerable woman.

The assumption of power and the right of exchange is entirely with the money giver. And the female body here is the designated/arbitrarily valued commodity.

The same with Epstein, who not only allegedly paid his victims, but also recruited them to recruit others, that is to become commodities that lure other commodities.

