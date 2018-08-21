Download PDF: Zec, Chigumba’s Heads Of Arguments In Nelson Chamisa’s Presidential Challenge

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), its chairperson Priscilla Chigumba and acting chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana have opposed Nelson Chamisa’s presidential challenge. Chamisa has approached the apex court alleging that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) manipulated the results of the presidential election to favour President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He wants the Constitutional Court to declare him the winner of the presidential election or to order a fresh election.

Zec has asked the Constitutional to strike the matter of the court’s roll and to award costs against Chamisa. Below are the Heads of Arguments filed by Zec, Chigumba and Utoile Silaigwana.

Chamisa’s application will be heard by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, 22 August at 10:00 am.