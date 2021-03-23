‘Chamisa dared us to dream’ – insanity of zealot oblivious his is to Win In Rigged Elections (WIRE)

“How can he (Obert Gutu) say MDC died with Morgan Tsvangirai when MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa garnered 2,2 million votes in the 2018 presidential elections?” counted Chief Chiduku in Bulawayo24.

by Patrick Guramatunhu

“Chamisa embodies the aspirations of born-frees.

“That he narrowly lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2018 elections means a lot to us young people. He dared us to dream.”

This is typical of people who are confused and/or whose understanding of the issues are so narrow and vague what they say does not make any sense.

Chamisa’s Constitutional Court challenge of the 2018 presidential election results were based on premise that he had won 2.6 million votes and the MDC A supporters rallied behind him. He failed to produce all V11 forms, the piece of paper giving vote count for each candidate issued by each Polling Station, to show where he got that figure; but that was inconsequential to the MDC A wildebeest herd.

ZEC declared that Mnangagwa got 2.4 million votes and Chamisa got 2.2 million votes. ZEC admitted in its affidavit to the Constitution Court that it too did not have all the V11 forms; it 10 987 V11 forms and about 10% were missing; hence the reason ZEC had third different vote tallies it could not reconcile.

V11 forms are supposed to be completed and signed by ZEC officials in the presence of all the contestants or their agents who will add their signature as the witnesses to the voting process. One copy of the V11 is posted at each Polling Station.

A second copy of the V11 is retained in the ballot box together with the ballots and all the other materials used in the voting process. The ballot box is then sealed and ZEC officials and the witness will all attach their signatures.

A third copy of the V11 is kept by the ZEC officials for use in the next stage of the counting process. This is the copy ZEC command centre received. If, for whatever reason, the V11 form to ZEC command centre was lost, then the vote count from the affected Polling Station would not be included in the vote count until the sealed ballot box was opened. For ZEC to miss over 1 000 V11 forms and to have the votes from these missing V11 added to the total count regardless; should have set-off alarm bells ringing non-stop – this cannot be a free, fair and credible elections.

The failure to produce V11 was not the only cause for alarm. 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora were denied the vote. During his visit to the USA for the Heads of State and Government annual UN meeting in September 2018, Mnangagwa promised Zimbabweans in the diaspora will vote in future. He did not give any reasons why they had been denied the vote in the past because there was no excuse.

Indeed, ZEC had failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters’ roll, both a legal and common-sense requirement. Without a verified voters’ roll the opportunities to rig the vote are limitless.