VW, China spearhead $300 billion global drive to electric cars

Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche

Germany

In December 2018, VW said it planned to spend $34 billion on e-mobility initiatives and $57 billion on battery procurement through 2025. It plans to introduce 50 battery electric and 30 hybrid electric models by 2025, including 12 electrified models for Audi. Eventually, VW will offer electrified versions of all 300 models in its 12-brand global portfolio, including 15 million vehicles off its dedicated EV platform by 2025. VW will invest $17 billion by 2022 with China partners SAIC, FAW and JAC to make electrified vehicles.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $91 billion BATTERIES ONLY $57 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $45.5 billion (50%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals FAW FAW SAIC SAIC JAC JAC

Daimler (Mercedes/Smart)

Germany

Daimler plans to unveil 130 electrified vehicles, including hybrids and fuel cells, by 2030, and has budgeted $30 billion for batteries. Its Smart brand goes all-electric by 2020, and Daimler is adding electric vans and heavy trucks to its fleet. It is jointly investing $1.9 billion in China with partner BAIC and is in talks with BJEV to make Smart EVs in China.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $42 billion BATTERIES ONLY $30 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $21.95 billion (52%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Geely Geely BYD BYD BAIC BAIC Nissan Nissan

Hyundai/Kia

South Korea

Hyundai and affiliate Kia are investing $20 billion over five years in electric and self-driving vehicles, as well as batteries. By 2025, the group expects to roll out 14 pure electric vehicles, 12 hybrids and two fuel cell electrics. It is investing $6.7 billion in fuel cells, and is developing a dedicated EV platform.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $20 billion

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals BAIC BAIC Dongfeng Dongfeng

Changan

China

Changan plans to end sales of combustion-engine vehicles by 2025, while it launches 21 new electric vehicles and 12 new hybrids by then. Its total electrification budget is $15 billion.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $15 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $15 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Ford Ford Suzuki Suzuki PSA PSA Mazda Mazda Nio Nio Jiangling Jiangling

Toyota

Japan

Toyota is investing $13.5 billion through 2030 on battery technology. It has a joint venture with Mazda and Denso to develop and build electric vehicles. Toyota plans to launch 10 electrified models in China by 2020, and electrified versions of all models by 2025. It expects to sell 5.5 million electrified vehicles globally by 2030.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $13.5 billion BATTERIES ONLY $13.5 billion

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals FAW FAW GAC GAC Mazda Mazda Subaru Subaru

Ford

United States

Ford says it will launch 24 new hybrid and 16 new battery electric vehicles by 2022, and says 70 percent of its China vehicles will have eletrified powertrain options by 2025. Ford has a $750 million EV joint venture in China with Zotye.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $11 billion

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Changan Changan Zoyte Zoyte JAC JAC Jiangling Jiangling Mahindra Mahindra

Fiat Chrysler

Italy/United States

By 2022, FCA’s Jeep will offer 10 plug-in hybrids, and four fully electric vehicle models. Maserati will launch eight plug-in hybrids and four full-electric versions by 2022. Alfa Romeo is to electrify its entire lineup, with up to seven plug-in hybrids.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $10 billion

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals GAC GAC BMW BMW

Nissan

Japan

The Renault-Nissan alliance has a six-year R&D budget of $20 billion through 2022, and plans to build 17 pure battery-electric vehicles globally by 2022, including eight from Nissan, on common shared platforms. Nissan and partner Dongfeng are jointly investing $9 billion to build 20 electrified vehicles, including eight pure EVs, in China by 2022. Nissan also is investing $335 million in an EV and battery plant in Thailand.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $10 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $4.5 billion (45%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Dongfeng Dongfeng Renault Renault Mitsubishi Mitsubishi

Renault

France

The Renault-Nissan alliance has a six-year R&D budget of $20 billion through 2022, and plans to build 17 pure battery-electric vehicles globally by 2022, including nine from Renault, on common shared platforms. Renault has a $220 million joint venture with Brilliance to build electric commercial vehicles in China.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $10 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $0.11 billion (1%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Dongfeng Dongfeng Brilliance Brilliance Nissan Nissan Mitsubishi Mitsubishi

Tesla

United States

Tesla, which builds only electric vehicles, has budgeted up to $5 billion for capex for 2019-2020. It has said its new China vehicle and battery plant will cost $5 billion. Tesla still has not fully funded its $5 billion Nevada battery factory.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $10 billion BATTERIES ONLY $5 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $5 billion (50%)

General Motors (GM)

United States

GM is planning to roll out 23 new EVs by 2023, and by 2025 it plans to offer electrified versions of nearly all Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac models sold in China. GM and partner SAIC will jointly build EV battery modules in China. GM also is investing in a new electric vehicle architecture and a new battery system, but has said only that it plans to spend $8 billion combined on electrification and automation over the next several years.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $8 billion

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Honda Honda SAIC SAIC Wuling Wuling FAW FAW

Great Wall

China

Great Wall plans to invest as much as $8 billion over 10 years, to develop hybrid and electric vehicles. It will partner with BMW to build Mini EVs in China.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $8 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $8 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals BMW BMW

BMW/Mini

Germany

BMW plans to introduce 12 new battery electric vehicles and 13 plug-in hybrids. It is investing $340 million in a Leipzig EV plant and $225 million in a Munich battery plant. BMW is jointly investing $770 million with partner Great Wall to build Mini EVs in China.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $6.5 billion BATTERIES ONLY $4.5 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $0.385 billion (6%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Great Wall Great Wall Brilliance Brilliance Fiat Chrysler Fiat Chrysler

GAC

China

GAC is launching 10 electric and hybrid vehicles through 2020. It is partnered with BYD on electric buses, and is building a $6.5 billion industrial park for EV/AV development and production.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $6.5 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $6.5 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Toyota Toyota Honda Honda Fiat Chrysler Fiat Chrysler BYD BYD

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC)

China

JAC has a joint venture to build and sell EVs in China with VW. It also is building vehicles under license for Nio and Ford.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $6 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $6 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Ford Ford Volkswagen Volkswagen Nio Nio

Mahindra & Mahindra

India

Mahindra’s $5.5 billion investment covers R&D, capacity expansion and development of a dedicated EV platform with affiliate Pininfarina.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $5.5 billion

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Ssangyong Ssangyong

Geely

China

Geely is investing $5 billion in a new EV manufacturing center in China. It has a joint venture with Kandi for low-priced EVs.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $5 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $5 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Daimler Daimler Volvo Volvo Kandi Kandi WM Motor WM Motor Lotus Lotus Proton Proton

SAIC

China

SAIC is spending $3.8 billion through 2020 on electric and hybrid vehicle development, including joint development of EVs and batteries with partner GM. In addition, SAIC is jointly investing $2.45 billion with partner VW in a new EV plant in China.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $5 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $5 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals GM GM Volkswagen Volkswagen Wuling Wuling

Dongfeng

China

Dongfeng will begin EV production in 2019 in partnership with Renault Nissan. DFM is planning to introduce 40 electrified vehicles by 2023.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $4.5 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $4.5 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals PSA PSA Renault Renault Nissan Nissan Honda Honda Kia Kia

BYD

China

BYD is spending $3 billion to quadruple EV battery production capacity in China. BYD and partner Daimler are increasing investment in their Denza electric vehicle venture by $60 million each. BYD is building electric trucks with GAC.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $3.86 billion BATTERIES ONLY $3.8 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $3.86 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Daimler Daimler GAC GAC

BAIC

China

BAIC plans to end sales of combustion-engine vehicles by 2025. It sells electric vehicles through its BJEV affiliate. BAIC is jointly investing $1.9 billion with Daimler in EV development, while affiliate BJEV is investing $1.5 billion to produce 500,000 EVs a year through 2022.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $2.45 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $2.45 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Daimler Daimler Hyundai Hyundai

Jaguar Land Rover

United Kingdom

Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of India’s Tata, is planning to offer electrified versions of all its vehicles by 2020.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $2.34 billion

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Tata Tata Chery Chery

Tata

India

Tata is working with UK affiliate Jaguar Land Rover to develop future EVs and hybrids.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $0.9 billion

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover

PSA Peugeot Citroen

France

Peugeot Citroen will launch 40 new electrified vehicles by 2025, including four pure electric models built on a dedicated EV platform. It has a $520 million joint venture with Changan to build EVs in China, and is investing $250 million to build EV motors.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $0.77 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $0.26 billion (34%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Dongfeng Dongfeng Changan Changan

Volvo

Sweden

Volvo Cars, a unit of China’s Geely, will offer electrification options across its entire range by 2020, and is introducing five new all-electric models by 2021. Volvo is investing $725 million in its Polestar EV brand in China.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $0.725 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $0.725 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Geely Geely

Honda

Japan

Honda plans to make its global portfolio two-thirds ‘electrified’ by 2030. It will buy EV batteries from GM. Honda is investing $180 million in an EV/battery plant in Thailand and another $130 million in India. It is jointly building a $470 million EV plant in China with partner GAC.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $0.545 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $0.235 billion (43%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals GM GM GAC GAC Dongfeng Dongfeng

Chery

China

Chery’s future electric and hybrid models will be built on a new dedicated platform and sold under the Exeed brand.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $0.435 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $0.435 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover

FAW

China

FAW established a joint venture with Audi in early 2017 to develop and build China Evs. FAW is jointly developing hybrids with Toyota, and has invested $250 million in EV startup Byton. FAW’s premium Hongqi brand will unveil 15 new electric vehicles by 2025.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $0.25 billion CHINA (PCT OF TOTAL) $0.25 billion (100%)

AFFILIATIONS Joint ventures, partnerships, investments, licensing agreements and purchasing deals Volkswagen/Audi Volkswagen/Audi Toyota Toyota Mazda Mazda GM GM Xiaopeng Xiaopeng Byton Byton

Mazda

Japan

Mazda aims to sell only hybrids and battery electric vehicles by 2030.

TOTAL EV INVESTMENT $0.25 billion