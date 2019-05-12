Liverpool beats Wolves, misses out on Premier League title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The wait goes into another decade for Liverpool.

Despite a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool missed out on becoming English champion for the first time since 1990 because title rival Manchester City beat Brighton 4-1 on an afternoon of fluctuating emotions on Sunday.

The Reds finished on 97 points — the highest final points total of any runner-up in English top-flight history — and with just one loss all season. But the big prize eluded them once again.

Liverpool needed to better City’s result on the final day of the season after starting the matches a point behind the defending champions.

And when Sadio Mane sidefooted home a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 17th minute, the home side was provisionally in the lead.

There was even more optimism when City briefly fell behind to Brighton but by halftime the mood had been punctured with City in front 2-1.

Mane added a second goal in the 81st minute, again from a cross by Alexander-Arnold, to clinch a 30th win in 38 games for Liverpool in a remarkable season for Juergen Klopp’s side that could yet end with it becoming European champion for the sixth time.

Liverpool plays Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1.

Liverpool’s only loss was to City at Etihad Stadium on Jan. 3 and the team hasn’t dropped any points since March 3, a 0-0 stalemate at Merseyside neighbor Everton that completed a run of four draws in six league games in a five-week span.

That, ultimately, cost Liverpool the title.

“We only lost one game all season,” Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said. “We gave everything. We got 97 points. We will fight next season for the title.”

Wolves finished its first season back in the Premier League in seventh place, which could earn a place in next season’s Europa League if City beats Watford in the FA Cup final next weekend.