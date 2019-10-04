Litigious Tendai Biti sues car dealer for ‘humiliation’ over defective Ford Rangers

HARARE – MDC deputy president Tendai Biti has sued a car dealer for selling him a car which he says constantly broke down and caused him “humiliation, pain and shock”.

The Harare East MP is demanding a US$60,000 refund from Duly’s Motors and Z$400,000 compensation.

Biti bought the defective Ford Ranger in 2013, he says in summons filed with the High Court on Thursday.

After he complained over the vehicle having an overheating problem and engine seizures, Duly’s twice replaced the engines on it, but the problem persisted.

The car dealer finally gave Biti a brand new vehicle in 2017, but it too suffered the same defects although it has yet to drive 80,000km.

“At the time of the sale, and unbeknown to the plaintiff (Biti), the motor vehicle suffered from the following defects: the challenge of overheating with the temperature gauge not reflecting the details and challenges in the gearbox resulting in the vehicle stalling and not moving,” he said.

“The defects on the vehicle are of such a nature that the vehicle can no longer be used on a public road. Had plaintiff known of the defects he would not have purchased the vehicle at all.

“Over the years, the vehicle constantly broke down whilst the plaintiff was driving the same, in faraway places like Murewa, Mutare and Harare CBD, sometimes in the middle of the night thereby causing plaintiff humiliation, pain, shock and suffering, mental and physical abuse and injuria.”

Duly’s are yet to respond.