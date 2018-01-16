News Ticker

Detroit Auto Show 2018 highlights: Any car you want, as long as it’s a truck

January 16, 2018 Staff Reporter Car Renew 0

The Paris Motor Show had the limited edition LaFerrari Aperta convertible. Geneva had Aston Martin’s dramatic Valkyrie. Frankfurt had a futuristic Mercedes described as “a road-legal Formula One car. Tokyo had all manner of weird and wacky autonomous pods. Detroit has trucks.

Flashy hypercars are noticeably absent from the Detroit Auto Show. Oh, sure, Lamborghini is launching its latest car here, but it’s a luxury compact SUV. Detroit is aimed at middle America, and middle America likes trucks. Big, brawny trucks. One in every seven vehicles sold in the US last year was a big pickup, up from one in every nine in 2009. The three most popular vehicles in the US for 2017 were all pickup trucks. Amazingly, Ford’s huge F-Series truck has been America’s best-selling vehicle every year since 1981.

General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford are all unveiling new trucks in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler will roll out a redesigned Ram truck, while Chevrolet is showing off the new Silverado. This year’s trucks look just like last year’s trucks, only a bit bigger and a bit more aggressive, with bigger grilles and more chrome. Market research shows that a meaner look appeals to truck buyers, who are mainly men. Eighty-three percent of big pickups in the US are registered to males.

Detroit Auto Show 2018
The 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Limited pickup truck Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Detroit Auto Show 2018
The 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel pickup truck Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Detroit Auto Show 2018
The new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ford already rules the big truck market, and is now re-entering the small pickup market with a new version of the Ranger, eight years after Ford pulled it off the market in the US and Canada. Back then, the cheap but dependable Ranger was the best-selling truck of its size, but petrol prices were high, demand was dwindling and the struggling company wanted to devote more resources to hybrids. But now, things are different. Petrol prices are low, Ford is profitable and it has the cash to invest in new vehicles.

Detroit Auto Show 2018
The 2019 Ford Ranger Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Of course, there’s more to the Detroit Auto Show than big, rugged trucks – there are also big, rugged off-road vehicles. Daimler launched the 2019 version of the Mercedes G-class SUV in an abandoned cinema in downtown Detroit once used as a set for the film “8 Mile”. The pumped-up Teutonic action vehicle was, fittingly, introduced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, wearing a Stetson.

Detroit Auto Show 2018
The new Mercedes G-Wagon is unveiled in the historic Michigan Theatre Geoff Robins/AFP
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche unveil the new Mercedes G-Class models Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Speaking of movies, Ford is making a special edition Mustang to commemorate the 50th anniversary of “Bullitt,” whose unforgettable car chase scene helped turn the sports car into an icon. It’s available in dark highland green, the colour of the car in the film, as well as black. It was driven onto the stage in Detroit by Steve McQueen’s granddaughter Molly.

Detroit Auto Show 2018
The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, inspired by the movie of the same name Rebecca Cook/Reuters
Detroit Auto Show 2018
The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Detroit Auto Show 2018
The original 1968 Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the film Bullitt Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Here are some of the other vehicles being unveiled at the show, which opens to the general public on Saturday 20 January.

Detroit Motor Show 2018
The new 2019 Jeep Cherokee Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Detroit Auto Show 2018
The new Lamborghini Urus SUV Geoff Robins/AFP
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Scott Olson/Getty Images
Detroit Auto Show 2018
The 2019 Toyota Avalon sedan Rebecca Cook/Reuters
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Hyundai Veloster Jim Watson/AFP
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Ford Edge ST Rebecca Cook/Reuters
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Acura RDX prototype Scott Olson/Getty Images
Detroit Auto Show 2018
BMW i8 Coupe 2019 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Lexus LC 500 Scott Olson/Getty Images
Detroit Motor Show 2018
Volkswagen Passat GT Geoff Robins/AFP
Detroit Motor Show 2018
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta R-Line Jim Watson/AFP
Detroit Auto Show 2018
The 2019 Kia Forte Rebecca Cook/Reuters
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept crossover vehicle Rebecca Cook/Reuters
Detroit Auto Show 2018
GAC GA4 Jim Watson/AFP
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Alfa Romeo 4C Scott Olson/Getty Images
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Nissan Leaf hybrid Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Detroit Auto Show 2018
GAC Enverge electric concept car Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Honda Insight prototype Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Detroit Auto Show 2018
BMW Mini Hardtop Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Detroit Auto Show 2018
Mercedes-Benz concept EQA Jewel Samad/AFP
Detroit Auto Show 2018
GMC Denali SUV Rebecca Cook/Reuters

IBTimes



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!