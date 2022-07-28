ZSE total value of shares reach ZWL$34 billion

INVESTORS are keeping their faith on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange as a portfolio of viable returns after the value of shares rose to ZWL34 billion in the second quarter of the year.

Despite economic challenges, the domestic stock market, ZSE continues to be a reliable platform for long term returns for local and foreign investors.

This comes on the back of an increase in total value of shares that exchanged hands in the market during the just ended quarter.

For regulatory authorities, a combination of above market expectation performances by listed firms and measures to instill confidence, have seen the local bourse defying the challenging economic climate.

The second quarter though not all that rosy has however had its own positive outcomes due to the growth in the value of shares to ZWL34 billion from ZWL20 billion this is a clear indication that the investors still have the confidence to do business with us it is also a reflection of local firms ability to continue operating in Zimbabwe.

The ZSE has embarked on a diversification strategy that has resulted in the introduction of a variety of trading platforms.

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange and the Exchange Traded Fund are some of the examples, with indications trading units for commodities, real estate and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) will soon be launched. – ZBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

