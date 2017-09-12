ZSE market cap nears $9 bln

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s stock exchange market capitalization on Tuesday peaked at $8,9 billion, the highest since dollarisation, as the bourse continues on a bull run which has seen it reach record levels.

The industrial index advanced 4,67 percent to reach 315,1 points while the resources index remained unchanged at 82,8 points.

Beverage manufacturer, Delta gained 7,8 percent in the day to close at 196,27 cents.

Innscor and Padenga advanced 19,7 percent and 4,5 percent to settle at $112,21 cents and 88,8 cents respectively while the cigarette maker, BAT added 0,8 percent to close at 1,835 cents.

Seedco also advanced 4,8 percent to settle at 192,25 cents while OK Zimbabwe and Old Mutual added 8 percent and 10,6 percent to trade at 27 cents and 552,84 cents in that order.

Leading the gainers pack were Willdale and NMB which advanced 42,86 and 20 percent to settle at 0,5 cents and 9 cents respectively.

Turnall holdings was up 20 percent to settle at 1,2 cents while Proplastic gained 19,94 percent to close at 7,94 cents.

Partially offsetting the gains was Econet, which fell 7,83 percent to 66,36 cents.

Foreigners disposed shares worth $361,764 compared to buys of $38,217