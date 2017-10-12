ZSE market cap breaches $14bln

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange market capitalisation on Thursday reached $14,01 billion with market turnover amounting to $30,4 million, the highest daily turnover since 2014.

Econet, BAT and Delta had a combined turnover of $24,5 million, representing 80 percent of turnover recorded on the day.

Foreign participation was also high with foreigners disposing shares worth $14,5 million compared to buys of $9,3 million.

The industrial index advanced 1,54 percent to 494,64 points on gains recorded by some heavyweight counters while the mining index gained 2,81 percent to settle at 141,39 points.

Mobile operator, Econet added 6,19 percent to settle at 171,08 cents.

Old Mutual and Padenga advanced 0,63 percent and 0,08 percent to settle at 140,704 cents and 85,07 cents respectively.

Seedco and OK added 0,12 percent and 0,09 percent to settle at 289 cents and 31,03 cents in that order.

Delta, National Foods and Simbisa remained unchanged at their previous trading prices.

Barclays added 17,14 percent to settle at 8,20 cents while First Mutual advanced 16,74 percent to settle at16,81 cents.

Nampak and PPC gained 11,46 percent and 8,75 percent to settle at 14 cents and 303,97 cents respectively.

Partially offsetting the gains recorded in the day were BAT, Innscor and CFI which eased 2,24 percent, 0,09 percent and 0,71 percent to trade at 3,560.94 cents, 178,49 cents and 69,5 cents respectively.

Zimplow Holdings sheds 0,25 percent to settle at 8,1 cents.

On the resources space, Bindura eased 1,54 percent to settle at 6,4 cents while RioZim added 5,7 percent to settle at 110 cents. Hwange and FalGold remained unchanged at their previous trading prices.