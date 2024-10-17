ZSE All Share Index Rises as Blue-Chip Stocks Drive Market Gains

Spread the love

Harare—The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) All Share Index maintained its upward trajectory, gaining 2.88 points, or 1.12 percent, to close at 259.25 points yesterday, bolstered by strong performances across several key counters.

The positive market sentiment was largely driven by gains in blue-chip stocks. Delta Corporation Limited (DLTA.zw), Zimbabwe’s leading beverage manufacturer, led the risers, adding ZiG 94.7883 to settle at ZiG 1966.7774. The company continues to attract investor interest due to its strong market presence and consistent performance.

Hippo Valley Estates Limited (HIPPO.zw), benefiting from the strength of the agricultural sector, added ZiG 10.0000 to close at ZiG 880.0000. Real estate firm Mashonaland Holdings Limited (MASH.zw) saw an increase of ZiG 3.9500, ending the session at ZiG 110.0000, buoyed by renewed investor confidence in the property market.

In the retail sector, OK Zimbabwe Limited (OKZ.zw) rose by ZiG 1.1364 to close at ZiG 81.1667, reflecting its resilience in navigating Zimbabwe’s challenging consumer landscape. Zimre Holdings Limited (ZIMR.zw), which operates in the insurance and property sectors, gained ZiG 0.5714 to end at ZiG 38.5714, supported by its diversified portfolio.

However, not all stocks shared in the day’s gains. Telecoms giant Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited (ECO.zw) fell by ZiG 17.9797 to finish at ZiG 380.0569, as investors took profits following recent strong rallies. CBZ Holdings Limited (CBZ.zw), one of Zimbabwe’s largest banking institutions, shed ZiG 5.7692 to close at ZiG 1604.2308. Ariston Holdings Limited (ARIS.zw), a player in the agricultural sector, dropped ZiG 3.9509 to end at ZiG 4.0091, while Seed Co Limited (SEED.zw) decreased by ZiG 3.9490, closing at ZiG 534.9549. First Mutual Properties Limited (FMP.zw) also closed lower, down ZiG 1.6667 to end at ZiG 73.3333.

In company news, Zimre Holdings Limited (ZHL) reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024. The company recorded a 63 percent increase in insurance contract revenue, reaching US$31.6 million. Cash from operations surged by 79 percent to US$10.6 million, while profit after tax climbed 52 percent to US$6.8 million, underscoring the company’s strengthening financial position.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Gold Refinery has projected a 58 percent rise in gold deliveries for 2025, targeting 38 tonnes. This growth is attributed to increased output and timely payments to miners, which could significantly boost Zimbabwe’s foreign currency earnings.

In leadership changes, Meikles Limited announced the appointment of Matthew John Moxon as its acting CEO, effective October 4, 2024, following the departure of the company’s previous chief executive.