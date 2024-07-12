Zimbabwean Stock Market Sees Sharp Increase in Traded Value Despite Volume Decline

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has experienced a notable shift in trading dynamics over recent months. According to the latest ZSE Markets Newsletter, there has been a significant increase in the total traded value on the exchange, even as trade volumes have declined.

From the first quarter (Q1) to the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the ZSE saw a 52% decrease in trade volume. Despite this, the total traded value surged by over 200%, rising from ZWG 25 million to ZWG 77 million. This dramatic increase translates to an average of ZWG 1.3 million (approximately USD 95,000) changing hands daily.

Sylvester Mupanduki, a renowned market analyst and founder of the SMRI Institute, provided insights into these trends. “The significant increase in traded value, despite the drop in volume, indicates a shift towards higher-value transactions. This could suggest increased confidence among investors in the medium to long-term prospects of the market,” Mupanduki noted.

Another critical factor influencing the stock market’s performance is the latest inflation data. June’s figures show that general prices remained steady, with month-on-month ZWG inflation rising from minus 2.4% in May to 0% in June. This stabilization is seen as a positive signal for the stock market.

“The June inflation data, which shows that general prices remained essentially steady, is encouraging for the stock market. Equity investors may at last begin to feel more confident about the economic environment,” Mupanduki added.

Other market analysts have also weighed in on the current state of the ZSE. Tendai Nyamukapa, an economist at Econet Wireless, remarked, “The sharp increase in traded value amidst declining volumes suggests that investors are focusing on more substantial, long-term investments rather than short-term speculative trades. This is a healthy sign for the market’s maturity.”

Similarly, Tafadzwa Mhona, a financial analyst at Old Mutual Zimbabwe, pointed out that the steady inflation rate could lead to more stable market conditions. “With inflation under control, the purchasing power of investors is less eroded, leading to a more predictable investment climate. This could attract more foreign investment into the ZSE,” Mhona explained.

Looking ahead, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the future of the Zimbabwean stock market. The significant increase in traded value, coupled with stable inflation, suggests a potentially favorable environment for equity investments.

Mupanduki concluded, “If the current trends continue, we could see more substantial investments and perhaps even a return of foreign investors who had previously shied away due to economic instability. The ZSE could be on the brink of a more sustained recovery, provided that economic policies remain consistent and supportive.”

The recent performance of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange highlights a complex but encouraging picture. While trade volumes have decreased, the sharp rise in traded value and steady inflation data offer a glimmer of hope for investors. As market conditions stabilize, there is potential for increased investment activity and a more robust stock market in Zimbabwe.

