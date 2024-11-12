Zimbabwean Investors Turn to Equities for Wealth Growth and Inflation Protection

Share trading in Zimbabwe takes place across three primary stock exchanges: the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), and the Financial Securities Exchange (FINSEC).

Speaking at a recent training session on navigating Zimbabwe’s capital markets, C-Trade product manager Mr Albert Nangara noted that more Zimbabweans are embracing investment opportunities, spurred on by the evolving landscape of capital markets and online trading.

“Investing locally through Zimbabwe’s capital markets supports national economic growth by bolstering businesses, job creation, and infrastructure development,” Mr Nangara stated. “For Zimbabweans, it’s a dual opportunity to grow personal wealth and contribute to a more resilient economy.”

While capital markets primarily enable businesses to raise funds through public ownership, Mr Nangara emphasised that other investment options, such as forex trading, cater to short-term, speculative gains driven by currency value fluctuations.

“Each market comes with distinct risks and rewards,” he explained. “Capital markets tend to be more stable, favouring those with a long-term perspective, whereas forex trading, while potentially lucrative, demands extensive knowledge of currency dynamics and is better suited to experienced investors with a high risk tolerance.”

In an effort to diversify and expand the local capital markets, the VFEX has introduced innovative products and services. Earlier this year, the ZSE launched Contracts for Differences (CFDs), allowing forex trading on the VFEX. CFDs, popular in forex and commodities trading, let investors speculate on price movements over a short period. According to the ZSE, forex trading in Zimbabwe has often been unpredictable, with some traders facing losses due to unscrupulous foreign brokers.

Capital markets provide a platform for buying and selling securities such as stocks and bonds, enabling companies to raise capital and giving investors a path to earn returns.

Mr Nangara highlighted that capital market investments are well-suited for those aiming for long-term growth by holding shares in companies. “This differs from forex trading, which involves currency transactions based on shifting exchange rates. While forex offers potential for quick gains, it’s also more volatile and risky.”

In contrast, capital market investments are generally more stable, yielding dividends and capital gains from securities linked to established companies and industries in Zimbabwe.

Accessing Zimbabwe’s capital markets has become simpler with C-Trade, an online platform launched by Finsec in 2018, which offers an automated, user-friendly interface connecting investors with securities dealers.