Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (Zse) shares update

THE all share index added 111,14 points to 1,380 points, the top ten rose by 127,24 points to 1,182,46 points, the top 15 was 112, 60 points up to 1,227, 29 points, the small cap increased by 262, 33 points to 4,201,43 points, the medium cap was 41,43 points up to 1,818,13 points, the old industrials rose by 367,49 points to 4,584,09 points and the minings added 179,72 points to 1,863,25 points.

Delta gained $331,02 cents to $2170,95 cents, Seedco International rose by $283,18 cents to $1720,00 cents, Old Mutual Limited was $217,21 cents up to $ 9217,21 cents, Hippo Valley Estates increased by $200,00 cents to $1215,00 cents, riozim traded $159,32 cents stronger at $964,00 cents.

PPC lost $49,15 cents to $500,85 cents, TSL eased $38,85 cents to $436,15 cents, CBZ traded $8,79 cents weaker at $1316,21 cents, African Sun decreased by $5,64 cents to $93,36 cents and Star Africa Corporation was $0,25 cents lower at $18,75 cents.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose by 2,42 per cent, while the New York Stock Exchange surged by 0,82 per cent with the London stock exchange shedding 0,62 per cent.

The Zimbabwe dollar was trading at 25,00 against the United States dollar, it was pegged at 31,00 with the British pound, trading at 27,86 against the euro, being pegged at 0,693 with the South African rand as well as trading at 2,110 against the Botswana pula.

Crude oil added 2,17 per cent to US$39,15 cents per barrel, gold was 0,02 per cent up to US$1,739,89 cents an ounce and platinum marginally increased by 0,03 per cent to US$851,15 cents an ounce.