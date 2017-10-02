Zimbabwe Stock Exchange market cap up 14 percent

HARARE – The ZSE industrial index advanced 14.29 percent to close the week on 418.39 points, pushed by significant gains in heavyweight counters while mining index also gained 22.98 percent to close on 122.57 points.

Market capitalisation rose 14.4 percent in the week to close at $11.86 billion from $10.37 billion in the previous week, mirroring the gains in both indices.

However, total market turnover declined by 8.89 percent to $23.6 million from $25.9 million recorded in the previous week.

Beverage maker, Delta advanced 25 percent to settle at 275.02 cents.

National Foods gained 24.3 percent to trade at 503.4 cents while Innscor advanced 24.26 percent to settle at 180 cents.

Seedco and Old Mutual advanced 19.3 percent and 17.86 percent to settle at 280.48 cents and 919.29 cents respectively.

Cigarette maker, British American Tobacco advanced 16.05 percent to settle at 3.035 cents while Padenga gained 10.65 percent to trade at 90 cents.

Econet and Simbisa advanced 5.78 percent and 0.72 percent to settle at 84.89 cents and 70 cents respectively.

Retail group, OK remained flat at 30 cents.

PPC, CBZ and CAFCA advanced 59.37 percent, 24.5 percent and 20.21 percent to settle at 143.5 cents, 24.9 cents and 28.85 cents respectively.

General Beltings gained 20 percent to settle at 0.6 cents while Axia gained 17.89 percent to settle at 33.01 cents.

Dairibord also advanced 17.86 percent to trade at 16.5 cents.

ZB gained 17.24 percent to trade at 34 cents while Zimre Holdings gained 16.67 percent to settle at 2.1 cents.

Pork producer, Colcom and FBC gained 15.45 percent and 10 percent to settle at 71 cents and 22 cents respectively.

Masimba Holdings advanced 12.18 percent to settle at 7 cents while NMB gained 11.76 percent to trade at 9.5 cents.

ART, ZPI and Hippo gained 5.26 percent, 4 percent and 3.7 percent to trade at 4.8 cents, 2.6 cents and 140 cents respectively.

Meikles advanced 2.63 percent to settle at 39 cents.

Clothing retailer, Edgars gained 2.04 percent to close the week at 5 cents.

Partially offsetting the gainers pack, Willdale sheds 19.39 percent to trade at 0.79 cents while Barclays sheds 17.19 percent to close at 6.6 percent.

Hospitality group, Rainbow Tourism, Ariston and Turnall eased 13.04 percent, 10.6 percent and 2.78 percent to settle at 1 cent, 2.7 cents and 1.4 cents in that order.

Hippo sheds 2.53 percent to close the week at 2.31 cents.

On the mining space, Riozim and Bindura gained 23.96 percent and 25 percent to close at 100 cents and 5 cents respectively while Falcon and Hwange remained unchanged at 2 cents and 3.74 cents respectively.

Foreigners remained net sellers in the week, disposing of shares worth $8.38 million compared to buys of $6.1 million. – The Source