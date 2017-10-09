Zimbabwe Stock Exchange capitalisation breaches $13 billion

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange market capitalisation has reached a new all time high of $13.12 billion after the mainstream index rose 3.12 percent today to 462.84 points.

However, the mining index lost 3.93 percent to 135.18 points.

Total market turnover recorded in the day amounted to $3.88 million.

Beverage manufacturer Delta made marginal gains of 0.25 percent to 280 cents while mobile operator, Econet gained 17.99 percent to 130.08 cents.

PPC, Old Mutual and Seedco added 19.91 percent, 15.42 percent and 0.34 percent to trade at 194.25 cents, 1 ,172.31 cents and 288 cents in that order.

BAT and National Foods share prices trade unchanged but Willdale and Axia added 2.86 percent and 2.66 percent to 0.72 cents and 32 cents respectively.

On the losers pack, Turnall and PHL eased 18.06 percent and 3.73 percent to settle at 1.18 cents and 85.38 cents respectively.

Retail operator, OK and CBZ eased 2.61 percent and 0.41 percent to settle at 31 cents and 24 cents in that order.

On the resources index, Bindura eased 9.72 percent to settle at 6.5 cents.

Foreigners were net sellers in the day, disposing of shares worth $3.07 million compared to buys worth $1.98 million. – The Source