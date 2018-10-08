Zimbabwe Should Adopt Rand To Attract Investment

Speaking during a public lecture organised by the Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ) in Bulawayo last week Mr Dumisani Sibanda urged monetary authorities to adopt the South African rand to attract foreign direct investment.

He said most investors who come to Zimbabwe have headquarters in South Africa. Said Sibanda:

Investors who come into Southern Africa come through South Africa. There are very few clean investors who come directly to Zimbabwe or Botswana. This is probably why most of these companies have headquarters in SA. Zimbabwe has to work with South Africa to attract foreign direct investment. The financial capital city of South Africa is Johannesburg and if we move to adopt the rand we will be able as a country to attract foreign direct investment.