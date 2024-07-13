Zimbabwe hunt for ZiG34m unclaimed share owners

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim) and the Investor Protection Fund (IPF) have initiated a comprehensive campaign to identify and locate the owners of unclaimed shares valued at ZiG34 million.

The campaign aims to reunite shareholders with their investments, promoting greater transparency and accountability in the market. According to SecZim, these unclaimed shares have accumulated over the years due to various reasons, including outdated contact information, unrecorded transfers of ownership, and shareholders’ lack of awareness about their entitlements.

The initiative underscores SecZim’s commitment to protecting investors’ interests and enhancing confidence in Zimbabwe’s financial markets. The collaboration with IPF is expected to streamline the process, leveraging their combined resources and expertise.

Shareholders or their heirs who believe they might have unclaimed shares are encouraged to come forward and verify their status. SecZim has set up multiple channels for inquiries, including an online portal, a dedicated helpline, and physical offices to assist in the verification process.

The authorities urge all potential claimants to gather relevant documentation, such as identification papers and share certificates, to facilitate the verification and claims process.

This effort is part of a broader initiative to ensure financial inclusivity and integrity in Zimbabwe’s securities market. By resolving these outstanding claims, SecZim and IPF hope to foster a more robust and inclusive financial environment, ultimately benefiting the national economy.

For more details on how to claim unclaimed shares, shareholders are advised to visit the SecZim website or contact their offices directly.

