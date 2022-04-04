World shares mixed as calls mount for more Russia sanctions

BANGKOK (AP) — Global shares were mixed Monday, with European stocks mostly lower after a day of gains in Asia.

Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. London was little changed. Shanghai was closed for a holiday.

Oil prices advanced while U.S. futures slipped.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country will include international investigators in a probe into alleged atrocities against civilians by Russian troops. Ukraine reported the bodies of at least 410 civilians were found in areas outside the capital Kyiv after Russian troops pulled out last week.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, joined a growing chorus of international criticism of the alleged atrocities, saying the 27-country bloc “will advance, as a matter of urgency, work on further sanctions against Russia.”

Additional sanctions could impact energy and other markets, adding to uncertainties.

Germany’s DAX lost 0.7% to 14,344.48 and the CAC 40 in Paris declined 0.6% to 6,646.42. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.2% higher to 7,552.03. On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 lost 0.1% while that for the Dow industrials shed 0.2%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3% and the Russell 2000 of small caps gained 1%.

Shares in Hong Kong-traded Chinese companies surged Monday after regulators in Beijing said they plan to revise rules regarding access of overseas regulators to full audits of companies that have shares listed in overseas markets.

The Chinese financial magazine Caixin reported that China proposed the revisions of rules restricting sharing of financial data of offshore-traded companies to help resolving a longstanding dispute with the U.S. that could result in more than 200 Chinese stocks being kicked off American exchanges. It would remove a requirement that on-site inspections of overseas-traded Chinese companies mainly be conducted by Chinese regulators, Caixin said.

“Signs of a potential compromise to keep Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. may aid to relieve some of the delisting fears, which is one of the factors weighing on Chinese equities” in the past year, Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

Shares in video platform BiliBili soared 10.5% in pre-market trading. Meituan’s shares gained 7.4%, search engine Baidu jumped 7.8% and e-commerce JD.com surged 5.7%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 2.1% to 22,502.31 after Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would not seek a second term as the territory’s top official.

