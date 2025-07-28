VFEX Soars in 2025, Positioning Zimbabwe as a Premier Investment Hub

Harare, Zimbabwe – The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), Zimbabwe’s foreign currency-denominated bourse, has emerged as a standout performer in 2025, with the VFEX All Share Index surging approximately 14% in USD terms over the first seven months of the year.

When factoring in dividends, average returns are nearing an impressive 20%, signaling robust growth and reinforcing the exchange’s appeal to both local and international investors.

Launched in 2020 as a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), the VFEX has steadily gained traction as a gateway for investors seeking exposure to Zimbabwe’s dynamic economy and the broader African market.

“A diversified portfolio should always include shares, and VFEX is proving why,” said Justin Bgoni, CEO of VFEX, in a recent statement. “With increased liquidity, we believe these shares could climb even higher, making VFEX a compelling choice for those looking to invest in Zimbabwe and Africa.”The exchange’s stellar performance comes amid a record-breaking daily turnover of USD $17.59 million on December 3, 2024, with 54.92 million shares traded, underscoring growing investor confidence.

Market analysts attribute this milestone to VFEX’s unique advantages: trading exclusively in USD, exemption from capital gains tax on share sales, and limited exchange controls that allow seamless repatriation of funds. These features, coupled with competitive trading costs, make VFEX a standout in Africa’s capital markets.

“VFEX’s tax incentives and relaxed exchange controls are game-changers,” said Nqobani Ndebele, a financial analyst. “Investors can repatriate dividends and capital without the restrictions often faced on the ZSE, making it an attractive option for foreign investors, particularly those in jurisdictions like the Channel Islands or Luxembourg.”

The VFEX’s location in the special economic zone of Victoria Falls further enhances its allure, offering a stable, USD-based trading environment that shields investors from Zimbabwe’s currency volatility. Since its inception, the exchange has attracted high-profile listings such as Simbisa Brands, Innscor, SeedCo, and Padenga Holdings, with more companies expressing interest in joining. The recent introduction of Contracts for Differences (CFDs) in May 2024 has also broadened the exchange’s appeal, providing investors with versatile tools to diversify portfolios and access global markets.

In the second quarter of 2025, VFEX recorded a market turnover of USD $15 million, with a total market capitalization of USD $1.25 billion as of June 30. The VFEX All Share Index closed the quarter at 107.21 points, reflecting steady growth. Posts on X have highlighted a 232% surge in turnover during the first half of 2025, driven by investors seeking USD exposure in a region marked by economic volatility.

Despite its successes, VFEX faces challenges, including limited liquidity compared to more established exchanges. “To become a serious competitor in Africa, VFEX needs to increase listings and attract more foreign investors,” Ndebele noted. He suggested targeting telecom, financial services, and technology companies to diversify its portfolio beyond mining and agriculture.

The exodus of companies from the ZSE to VFEX, including heavyweights like National Foods Holdings and Axia Corporation, has raised concerns about the ZSE’s relevance. The ZSE’s challenges, such as local currency depreciation and stricter exchange controls, have driven companies to VFEX’s more predictable environment. However, analysts urge the ZSE to adopt similar market-oriented policies to remain competitive.

Looking ahead, VFEX’s leadership is optimistic about its role in deepening Zimbabwe’s capital markets and attracting foreign direct investment. Plans are underway to introduce new financial instruments and partnerships with international exchanges to enhance liquidity and global reach. “VFEX is not just a stock exchange; it’s a vision to transform Victoria Falls into a global financial hub,” Bgoni added.

For investors, VFEX’s no capital gains tax policy, low 5% dividend withholding tax for foreign investors, and flexible exchange controls present a rare opportunity in a region often hampered by regulatory hurdles. As Zimbabwe continues to stabilize its economy, VFEX is poised to play a pivotal role in restoring investor confidence and positioning the country as a premier destination for business and investment in Africa.