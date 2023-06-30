Stocks ratchet up resilience to rates hike and inflation worries

LONDON, -On Friday, global shares remained steady as investors analyzed inflation data from both the United States and Europe, marking the end of a volatile quarter that disrupted expectations of interest rate peaks, according to Reuters.

Oil was on track for its first monthly gain in 2023 due to a significant reduction in U.S. oil stocks, which outweighed concerns about the potential impact of further borrowing cost hikes on fuel demand.

The U.S. dollar was set to reverse two consecutive quarters of losses against six major currencies, reflecting the prospect of more interest rate hikes in the United States to combat inflation.

Gold was heading for its worst quarter since September 2022 due to expectations of additional rate hikes.

The MSCI All Country stock index showed slight gains and was on track for first-half gains of approximately 11.5%, recovering more than half of the losses incurred last year. The boom in artificial intelligence has particularly boosted the performance of Big Tech companies.

Despite concerns about rising interest rates and a potential recession, market performance continues to improve, and earnings are expected to justify the expansion of price-to-earnings multiples seen this year, according to Patrick Spencer, vice chair of equities at RW Baird.

In Europe, the STOXX index, representing 600 companies, was up 0.6% and had gained 7.5% so far this year.

Inflation in the eurozone presented a mixed picture, with French inflation decreasing more than expected in June while German inflation rose higher than anticipated during the same month, interrupting a downward trend since the beginning of the year. Spain experienced a decline in consumer prices in June, falling below 2%, the lowest level since March 2021.

Investors also awaited the release of the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, scheduled to be published before the opening of the Wall Street trading session.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated on Thursday that the U.S. central bank was likely to resume its monetary tightening campaign after a pause earlier this month.

