Simbisa starts trading on VFEX

HARARE – Trading of Simbisa Brands Limited’s shares on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) started yesterday after the quick services restaurant provider successfully migrated from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) last week.

Simbisa delisted from ZSE on November 28, and relisted on the VFEX week on December 02, becoming the exchange’s sixth listing.

The group will trade under the symbol: SIM.VX and ISIN ZWVX 090 1003 9.

“The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Limited (VFEX) wishes to notify stakeholders on the listing of Simbisa Brands Limited (Simbisa Brands) with effect from 02 December 2022. The trading in Simbisa Brands securities will commence on 05 December 2022. Simbisa Brands becomes the 6th listing on VFEX,” said ZSE chief executive officer Justin Bgoni.

Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube commended the VFEX team for their efforts in ensuring the success of the exchange, which also comes at a time Zimbabwe is expanding capital markets as they play a critical role in economic development. Capital markets are world over recognised as enablers for funding businesses, infrastructure projects, and general economic growth.

“The capital markets play a pivotal role towards equity-based financing solutions for the economy thereby accelerating economic transformation. This is why, as Government, we have come up with a raft of incentives in order to promote listings on VFEX,” said Professor Ncube. – Business Weekly

