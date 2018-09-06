Old Mutual: dominant and flush with cash

But Old Mutual will certainly tread softly, as it is unlikely that its shareholders trust it enough to do a transformative deal on the lines of Sanlam’s buyout of Morocco-based Saham Finances.

Of course, it might not need such a deal if it can get its West African bancassurance deal with Ecobank to work and what it calls “optimise staffing levels” in East Africa, or creating an avalanche of pink slips.

As many have believed, there is far more capital on the balance sheet than the group needs, and as well as a 45c interim dividend, there has been a special dividend of 100c, which Avior Capital Markets head of research Warwick Bam says came earlier than expected.

There will be more gifts for shareholders after the sale of the Latin American business goes through. Moyo says if the 32% of Nedbank that will be unbundled later this year is included, R46.8bn will have been distributed to shareholders.

It is not too surprising that legacy business Personal Finance, which is historically white, is struggling. Its profit fell by 34% to R918m.

“There was an increase in death claims and most of these were below the reinsurance limit — the point where reinsurers cover the claims,” says Moyo. “We could adjust our reinsurance levels, but we are in the business of taking risks ourselves.”

Personal Finance used to be as important as the Mass & Foundation Cluster (MFC), which has streaked ahead and accounts for almost a third of the group’s bottom line. It had very solid profit growth, off a high base, of 17% to R1.53bn.