Old Mutual Champions Youth Financial Literacy Through Capital Markets Quiz

HARARE – Old Mutual Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to building a financially literate society by sponsoring the 4th edition of the Capital Markets High School Quiz Competition, a national initiative aimed at equipping students with essential financial knowledge and skills.

According to The Herald, the competition — hosted by Zimpapers in partnership with the Financial Markets Indaba (FMI) — is part of a broader strategy to promote financial wellness, inclusion and economic empowerment among the country’s youth.

Old Mutual said its support for the programme reflects a long-term vision to nurture financially informed citizens and future investors.

“Financial literacy is not just a skill; it’s a foundation for national development and personal empowerment,” the company said, noting that the quiz aligns with its broader educational initiatives, such as the “On The Money Financial Education Programme” and the “$mart Money Kids Holiday Bootcamp.”

These efforts, Old Mutual added, have already reached over 1.5 million people through digital platforms and tens of thousands more through face-to-face training, including youth, women, marginalised communities and workers.

By targeting students through school-based activities, the company said it hopes to normalise financial conversations in households and empower families to manage resources more effectively — ultimately reducing stress-related challenges like absenteeism and household conflict.

The quiz also supports the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy by addressing critical gaps in financial education. Old Mutual’s approach involves partnerships with schools, NGOs, government ministries, and regulators, reinforcing its strategic focus on inclusive and sustainable national development.

Meanwhile, The Herald reports that preparations for this year’s edition of the Capital Markets Quiz are at an advanced stage, with 40 schools from across the country scheduled to participate — a significant increase from the 20 schools that took part in 2024.

Zimpapers Business Hub and Events Editor Mr Herbert Zharare confirmed the smooth progression of preparations. “The participating schools, who are the major stakeholders in this competition, are all ready to go — it’s all systems go,” he said.

Mr Zharare explained that the core objective of the competition is to “build a financially literate Zimbabwe by making sure our young scholars understand financial matters — we want to catch them young.”

He warned that a financially illiterate society is vulnerable and added that the quiz aims to empower children to become “torchbearers” and “future architects” of the country’s economy.

Other sponsors for the 2025 edition include POSB, Delta Corporation, Innscor, ZimSwitch, Tanganda, and Tika Shoes. Technical partners include the Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Chengetedzai Depository Company, and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

The quiz schedule begins with Groups A and B on June 12, followed by Groups C and D on June 13, Groups E and F on June 19, and Groups G and H on June 20. The national finals are set for June 27.

FMI Managing Director Mr Patrick Muzondo emphasised that the competition also includes pre-quiz training sessions for teachers to ensure knowledge retention beyond the event.

“Our aim is to promote financial literacy among students at an early age and lay the foundation for sound financial decision-making, which is essential for long-term economic development,” Mr Muzondo said.

As momentum builds, the Capital Markets Quiz continues to serve as a key platform for empowering Zimbabwe’s next generation of investors, professionals and decision-makers.