NatFoods Delists from VFEX After Final Trading Day on January 31

Spread the love

HARARE – National Foods Holdings Limited (NatFoods), Zimbabwe’s largest food manufacturer, officially ceased trading on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) on January 31, 2025.

The delisting follows a resolution passed by NatFoods shareholders on December 18, 2024, to voluntarily terminate the company’s listing on the VFEX. The move was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe, in line with Section 64 of the Securities and Exchange Act and Section 15 of the VFEX Listing Requirements.

In 2024, NatFoods announced plans to delist, stating it no longer required capital from public equity markets in the near term. Since 2021, Innscor Africa Limited, a key stakeholder, has invested over US$160 million into its operations, with a significant portion allocated to expanding NatFoods’ business.

Currently, NatFoods is co-owned by Innscor and South Africa’s Tiger Brands, each holding a 37.45% stake. Tiger Brands, which has been restructuring its portfolio in recent years, may consider divesting some of its assets, including its share in NatFoods, in the future.

The delisting signals a strategic shift for NatFoods as it continues to focus on its growth trajectory outside of public equity markets.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...