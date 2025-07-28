Namib Minerals Rings Nasdaq Bell in Symbolic Step Toward Zimbabwe’s Global Market Reconnection

New York – Namib Minerals (NASDAQ: NAMM), a key player in African mineral development, rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell in New York this week, in a ceremony underscoring Zimbabwe’s growing re-engagement with global financial markets.

The event was attended by Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Taona Mushayavanhu, and Minister Plenipotentiary Donald Tatenda Charumbira, who joined Namib Minerals’ executive leadership at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

Namib Minerals operates gold production sites in Zimbabwe and is actively exploring copper and cobalt resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Nasdaq bell-ringing event was hailed by the company as a symbolic and strategic milestone, bridging African resource development with U.S. capital markets and international investment flows.

“This is more than just a ceremonial moment,” said Ranga Mberi, Communications Manager at Namib Minerals.

“It represents the growing alignment between African industrial ambition and the confidence of global investors. Zimbabwe is opening up, and our presence here reflects that renewed engagement with the world.”

The event also comes amid efforts by Zimbabwean businesses and diplomats to reposition the country as an attractive destination for responsible investment, especially in sectors like mining, which remain central to the economy.

Namib Minerals, through its cross-border projects and expanding exploration footprint, aims to be a catalyst in redefining how African natural resources are harnessed — not only for export but for inclusive economic growth on the continent.

Photos of the event show the Zimbabwean UN delegation standing with Namib Minerals’ Executive Directors at the Nasdaq podium, a moment rich with symbolism for a nation looking to reclaim its space on the global economic stage.

A full press release is available with additional details on the company’s projects and investment plans.