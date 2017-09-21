Losses in OK Zim, Dairibord drag ZSE lower

HARARE,– Zimbabwe Stock Exchange mainstream index shed 0,74 percent to 364,42 points on Thursday on profit-taking in some counters, while the resources index recorded a marginal 0,05 percent gain to 98,74 points.

Market capitalisation stood at $10,32 billion while the local bourse recorded a total market turnover of $6,4 million in the day.

Retail giant, OK Zimbabwe eased 5,61 percent to settle at 34 cents while Padenga lost 5,34 percent to close at 80,46 cents.

Additionally, FML eased 17,75 percent to 9,5 cents while Dairibord and Powerspeed lost 16,67 percent and 6,25 percent to 12,50 cents and 7,5 cents respectively.

Delta and Econet were flat at 220,06 cents and 80,03 cents respectively.

Leading the gainers were Dawn and PPC whose share prices rose 8,49 percent and 7,46 percent to trade at 2,3 cents and 90 cents respectively.

Mashonaland and BAT advanced 4,92 percent and 4,25 percent to settle at 6,19 cents and 2,293.35 cents.

Colcom also advanced 2,07 percent to close the day at 61,5 cents.

On the mining space, Bindura’s share price slightly increased by 0,25 percent to close at 3,95 cents while Falgold, Hwange and RioZim remained unchanged.

Foreigners were net sellers in the day, disposing of shares worth $3,5 million compared to buys worth $439,596. – Source