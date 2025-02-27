Liquidity constraints weigh on ZSE as trading activity remains subdued

Spread the love

Monday’s trading session is expected to reflect continued liquidity constraints on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), with activity anticipated to remain subdued.

The ZSE All Share Index gained 0,49 percent at the end of last week but remains down 12,31 percent year-to-date.

The Top 10 and Top 15 indices also registered marginal gains, rising 0,72 percent and 0,57 percent, respectively.

However, the Medium Cap index declined by 0,16 percent.

Market turnover stood at US$1,79 million, with foreign buys amounting to US$0,944 million, while no foreign sales were recorded.

Platinum Securities noted that the coming week is likely to see continued low trading activity due to liquidity challenges, though blue-chip counters such as Delta and Econet may provide some stability.

“On the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), sentiment remains weak as low foreign investor participation and competing demand for USD-denominated assets continue to weigh on the market,” they added.

Despite these challenges, individual counters such as African Sun and Padenga saw gains of 0,72 percent and 6,05 percent, respectively, while Simbisa advanced by 2,45 percent.

In the currency market, the interbank exchange rate closed at 26.4642 ZiG per US dollar, marking a 0,10 percent gain for the week and a 2,58 percent year-to-date increase. Global currency movements saw the US dollar gain 0,29 percent against the Japanese yen, while the euro edged 0,08 percent higher against the greenback.

Commodity prices remain a focal point for market watchers.

Gold prices rose by 0,58 percent to trade at US$2 953.10 per ounce, reflecting ongoing investor demand for safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty.

Platinum declined by 0,30 percent to US$972.95 per ounce, while crude oil prices remained flat at US$74.05 per barrel, reflecting a balanced supply-demand outlook in the global energy markets.

Overall, market sentiment remains cautious, with local equities struggling under liquidity pressures and external markets facing mixed trends. Investors will be closely watching blue-chip movements and currency stability in the coming week as they navigate evolving market conditions.

