Khayah Cement delisted from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has officially delisted Khayah Cement Limited, marking a significant development in the company’s ongoing corporate restructuring efforts.

The delisting follows a voluntary resolution passed by shareholders on 19 May 2025, which paved the way for the cement manufacturer’s removal from the official list of the bourse.

The move was effected on 22 May 2025.

In a statement, the ZSE confirmed that the termination had been sanctioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ), in accordance with Section 11 of the ZSE Listing Requirements and Section 64 of the Securities and Exchange Act.

“Following the Board of Directors of Khayah voluntarily placing the company under corporate rescue, the shareholders of Khayah met on 19 May 2025 and passed the resolution for the voluntary termination of its listing on the ZSE in accordance with Section 11 of the ZSE Listing Requirements.

“ As required by Section 64 (1) (a)(i) of the Securities and Exchange Act [Cap24.25], the ZSE sought and was granted permission by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe to delist Khayah from the ZSE’s official list.

“ In terms of Section 15 (d) of the ZSE Listing Requirements, holders of Khayah’s securities are hereby advised that the securities can no longer be traded on the ZSE with effect from 22 May 2025.”

Khayah Cement is under corporate rescue proceedings.

The decision to delist was part of broader efforts to restructure the company and stabilise its operations outside the public capital markets.

