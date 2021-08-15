Guchu Lands ZSE Chief Finance Officer Position

SEASONED accountant, Prisca Guchu has been appointed chief finance officer at the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

The appointment is with effect from August 11 2021.

Holder of a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the prestigious University Of Bradford School Of Management, Guchu has a long professional history underpinned by a traceable record of integrity which began with Deloitte (Zimbabwe) where she trained and qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ).

Apart from the MBA she holds an Honours Bachelor of Accounting Science degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA) and a Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Accounting from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Prior to joining the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), Prisca held a senior position in a capital market organisation and accumulated over eight years’ experience.

During her tenure, she played a key role in the automation of the Zimbabwean capital markets. Previous appointments include a senior role at an insurance group where she spearheaded the establishment of an Internal Audit department.

“ The Board of Directors, Management and Staff at ZSE congratulate her in this position and warmly welcome Prisca to the team. We wish her success during her tenure in this new role,” ZSE chief executive officer Justin Bgoni said.