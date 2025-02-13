Global shares mostly rise after Trump’s talks with Putin

Spread the love

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to start talks about ending the war in Ukraine.

France’s CAC 40 added 1.0% in early trading to 8,122.96, while Germany’s DAX jumped 1.2% to 22,418.16. Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 0.8% to 22,418.16.

U.S. shares were set to be little changed with Dow futures slipping less than 0.1% to 44,442.00. S&P 500 futures declined were also little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,070.25.

The possibility that Trump may pause some of the tariffs he has announced was a cause for optimism in Asian markets.

The upswing came despite a decline on Wall Street on Wednesday after a report showed inflation is worsening for Americans.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3% to finish at 39,461.47. Australia’s S&P/ASX200 added nearly 0.1% to 8,540.00. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.4% to 2,583.17. The Hang Seng lost earlier gains to drop 0.2% to 21,814.37, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.4% to 3,332.48.

Oil prices continued an overnight decline that came after Trump said he had agreed with Russia’s president to begin “negotiations” on ending the war in Ukraine. Such a move could free up the global movement of crude.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 83 cents to $70.54 a barrel. Brent crude declined 84 cents to $74.34.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 154.00 Japanese yen from 154.31 yen. The euro cost $1.0425, up from $1.0386.

