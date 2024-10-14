Global Markets Stall as China’s Economic Stimulus Fails to Impress Investors

Spread the love

LONDON, – Global stock markets remained below last month’s record highs on Monday, as China’s weekend announcement of broad economic stimulus measures failed to generate enthusiasm among investors. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan and oil prices weakened, reflecting concerns about the effectiveness of the announced measures.

In the U.S., stock index futures showed mixed results, as markets braced for a busy week of third-quarter earnings reports from major companies, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Netflix.

In Europe, the regional stock index showed little movement as traders awaited the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate decision, expected on Thursday.

Focus on China’s Stimulus Plan

Investors globally focused on China, where the government announced plans to significantly increase debt to stimulate the economy. However, the lack of clarity on the size of the stimulus package left markets uncertain about its potential impact on sustaining a stock market rally.

“We didn’t get much over the weekend, but our expectations were not for much anyway. I still think more fiscal stimulus is coming, this year and in coming years,” said Mohit Kumar, Chief Financial Economist for Europe at Jefferies. He added, “In the short term, say a 3 to 6-month horizon, it is a clear positive. But does it change my long-term view? Probably not, as there are a lot of structural issues, such as the overleveraged property sector.”

Despite the government’s stimulus pledges, China’s offshore yuan weakened by 0.3%, trading at 7.0902 per dollar, indicating a mixed response from investors. Additionally, oil prices fell sharply, erasing nearly all of last week’s gains. This decline followed reports of a drop in China’s inflation rate and continued uncertainty about the scope of its economic support measures, raising concerns over fuel demand in the world’s largest crude importer. Brent crude futures dropped $2 to $77.02 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell to $73.52 per barrel, a 2.7% decrease.

Stock Market Reactions

In the Asian markets, the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indices each gained around 2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell by 0.8%. Chinese property stocks saw gains as investors speculated that the latest measures could aid the struggling sector.

In Europe, luxury stocks with significant exposure to China, including LVMH, Hermes, and Kering, saw declines ranging from 2% to 4%.

The MSCI World Stock Index remained flat, below the highs reached in September. Meanwhile, French government bonds saw little reaction to Fitch’s downgrade of France’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” on Friday, citing fiscal and political risks.

Currency Markets and Interest Rate Outlooks

In the currency markets, the U.S. dollar maintained its position, supported by diminishing expectations of a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was slightly softer at 103.02, but still near a seven-week high.

Recent data showing a stronger-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices and solid labor market performance have led traders to reduce the likelihood of a 50-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November.

The euro dipped slightly to $1.0927 ahead of the anticipated ECB rate cut on Thursday. Market analysts, including Konstantin Veit of PIMCO, expect a 0.25 percentage point reduction to 3.25%. Veit suggested that the deteriorating economic outlook in the eurozone might prompt the ECB to deviate from its previous pace of rate cuts.

In the UK, the British pound edged down 0.1% to $1.3054, as the market turned its attention to an investment summit aimed at boosting the country’s economic prospects under the new Labour government.

Overall, investor sentiment remains cautious as markets grapple with mixed signals from China’s stimulus measures, upcoming earnings reports, and global central bank decisions.

Source: Reuters