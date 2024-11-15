Global Markets Slip as Post-Election Rally Cools, Economic Data Disappoints

Spread the love

HONG KONG — European markets opened on a downward trajectory on Friday, while Asian stocks presented a mixed picture following a decline in U.S. markets. The recent rally spurred by Donald Trump’s election victory appeared to be losing steam.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell by 0.4% to 8,038.17, after data from the Office for National Statistics revealed a significant slowdown in economic growth. The UK economy grew by just 0.1% in the third quarter of 2024, down from 0.5% in the previous quarter, and below analysts’ expectations.

Germany’s DAX dropped 0.6% to 19,148.74, while France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.8% to 7,252.69.

In the U.S., futures also pointed to continued losses, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

Asian Markets: Mixed Performances

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to 38,642.91, buoyed by a weakening yen, which benefitted exporters such as Nissan Motor Co., whose shares surged 4.5%. The Japanese economy expanded at a 0.9% annual pace in the third quarter, outperforming the 0.5% growth recorded in the previous quarter. This comes despite the Bank of Japan’s recent decision to raise its key interest rate to 0.25% in July, with plans for further hikes into 2025 if economic conditions align with expectations.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1% to 19,426.34, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.5% to 3,330.73. China’s retail sales showed a year-on-year increase of 4.8% in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, beating forecasts. However, industrial production growth slowed, and the property sector showed minimal improvement, dragging down overall market sentiment.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 8,285.20, while South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.1% lower to 2,416.86.

U.S. Market Recap and Inflation Worries

On Thursday, Wall Street experienced further declines. The S&P 500 shed 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%, though the indices remain near record highs. Smaller-cap stocks were hit particularly hard, with the Russell 2000 Index dropping 1.4%.

Tesla’s stock plunged 5.8%, marking its second decline since Election Day, reflecting a slowdown in gains for stocks closely tied to President Trump’s policy agenda.

Adding to market concerns, U.S. wholesale inflation accelerated to 2.4% year-on-year in October, up from 1.9% in September, surpassing economists’ forecasts. Meanwhile, labour market data provided some reassurance, with fewer workers filing for unemployment benefits last week, indicating continued strength in the job market.

Oil Prices and Currency Movements

In energy markets, U.S. benchmark crude oil dropped $0.98 to $67.72 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell $1.00 to $71.56 per barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar weakened against the Japanese yen, falling to 155.51 yen from 156.23 yen. The euro edged higher, trading at $1.0568 compared to $1.0534.

Outlook

As markets digest economic data and adjust to slower growth expectations, analysts warn of potential volatility in the weeks ahead. With inflation concerns rising and central banks tightening monetary policy, investors remain cautious about the trajectory of global markets.

Source: AP

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...