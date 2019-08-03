Energy firms eye ZSE listing

Zimbabwe’s renewable energy companies are seeking to broaden their capital raising projects by listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

The companies are in the process of submitting their proposals, says Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer, Mr Justin Bgoni.

“The process to list is being done so we hope for the better” said Mr Bgoni.

The proposed listings will also enable most firms to implement their projects, according to the Chief Executive Officer for a local dollar firm, Mr Ainos Ngadya.

“We are all faced with the problem of raising capital but we hope that can be solved by the listing,” he said.

Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi says government will soon be reviewing operating licences for independent power producers to ensure projects are implemented.

“We are aware that most of the power producers are sitting on the licences,” he said.

Renewable energy projects are being considered critical in ensuring clean energy systems within the country at affordable costs.