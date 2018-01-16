Econet and Innscor weigh down ZSE Top 10 index

HARARE,– Losses in Econet and Innscor sent the ZSE Top 10 index lower by 1,02 percent on Tuesday amid profit-taking in the big cap counters.

The index closed at 93,50 points, pushing the All Shares index down 0,87 percent to 93,84 points.

Market capitalisation stood at $8,89 billion, while market turnover amounted to $1,3 million.

Mobile operator Econet eased 3,11 percent to close at 86,23 cents while Innscor lost 5,88 percent to settle at 80 cents.

PPC and OK Zimbabwe shed 5,99 percent and 2,65 percent to close at 75,21 points and 16,55 cents respectively.

FML also dropped 4,21 percent to close at 18,66 cents.

Partially offsetting the loss recorded by the top ten index, Delta advanced 0,30 percent to settle at 156,59 cents while Old Mutual added 1,49 percent to trade at 492,62 cents.

Padenga also advanced 0,5 percent to settle at 50 cents while CBZ picked up 3,09 percent to trade at 8,35 cents.

The mining index remained flat at 134,37 points.

Foreigners were net sellers in the day recording sales worth $245,824, compared to buys amounting to $180,726. – Source