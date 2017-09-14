Delta, Innscor propel ZSE to new high

HARARE,– Zimbabwe Stock Exchange market capitalisation on Wednesday rose to an all-time high of $10,7 billion, as the mainstream index advanced 9,30 percent to 379,95 points on gains recorded by mainly Delta, Innscor and CBZ.

The mining index also added 84,65 percent to close at 0,11 points as the local bourse recorded a market turnover of $5,2 million in the day.

Beverage manufacturer, Delta gained 20 percent to 266,56 cents while Innscor and Econet advanced 11 percent and 3,1 percent to settle at 139,91 cents and 79,5 cents respectively. Padenga added a marginal 0,2 percent to 100 cents.

Retail giant, OK Zimbabwe advanced 11,8 percent to trade at 34,55 cents while Simbisa gained 7 percent to 77 cents.

Old Mutual also advanced 19,9 percent to settle at 663 cents. The day’s biggest gains were by Willdale and CBZ which advanced 26,58 percent and 20 percent to settle at 1 cent and 14,4 cents respectively.

NamPak and First Mutual Properties both gained 20 percent to trade at 12 cents and 4,8 cents respectively.

On the mining space, Riozim gained a marginal 0,2 percent to trade at 68 cents while Falgold, Hwange and RioZim remained unchanged.

Foreigners disposed shares worth $4,3 million compared to buys worth $1,5 million. – Source