Currency Chaos and Policy Flip-Flops Driving Foreign Investors Away from ZSE, Says Stockbroker

HARARE – Foreign investors have shunned the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) due to chronic policy inconsistencies and persistent currency risk, according to MMC Capital stockbroker and lawyer Itai Chirume.

Speaking in a recent market analysis, Chirume said investor confidence in Zimbabwe’s equities market remains low, largely because of uncertainty surrounding the country’s exchange rate regime and unpredictable policy decisions by the government.

“We picked up currency risk in a bad way,” said Chirume, referring to the volatility and lack of faith in the local currency that has plagued Zimbabwe’s markets for over a decade.

Currency risk, also known as exchange rate risk, affects investors and firms with cross-border exposure and occurs when fluctuations in currency values erode investment returns. In Zimbabwe’s case, Chirume noted that this risk has been heightened by poor monetary policy and exchange rate mismanagement.

He contrasted the current environment with the 2009–2016 dollarisation period, during which Zimbabwe operated under a relatively stable multi-currency system. “During dollarisation, currency risk was minimal, and Zimbabwe had a competitive advantage,” he said. “It was an environment where investors could plan with more certainty and confidence.”

Zimbabwe’s reintroduction of a local currency in 2019, after abandoning it in 2009 amid hyperinflation, has since been marked by continuous currency instability, erosion of value, and rapid devaluation—factors that have scared off global investors.

Chirume also cited the government’s decision to ban the fungibility of Old Mutual and PPC shares as a turning point in investor sentiment. The ban effectively restricted the ability of investors to trade these shares across multiple exchanges—such as the ZSE, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and the London Stock Exchange (LSE)—without suffering losses due to exchange rate disparities.

“Fungibility was key,” Chirume explained. “It allowed shares to be traded across borders without worrying about losing value. When that was taken away, many foreign investors got stuck and decided to exit.”

The fungibility of Old Mutual shares had allowed investors to preserve foreign currency holdings by shifting between exchanges with ease. Its suspension removed a crucial hedge against Zimbabwe’s volatile currency market and eroded trust in the country’s commitment to investor protections.

As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with macroeconomic instability and waning capital inflows, Chirume emphasised the urgent need for policy reform to rebuild investor confidence.

“We need clear, consistent policy support from the authorities if we are to attract foreign capital back into our markets,” he said.

The remarks come at a time when the ZSE has seen low volumes, declining foreign participation, and limited new listings, all reflective of broader challenges in Zimbabwe’s investment climate.