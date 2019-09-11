Capital markets eye strategic partnerships

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the Botswana Stock Exchange will sign a memorandum of understanding next week that will make it easy for companies to list on both markets.

The proposed partnerships are also aimed at providing an opportunity for companies within the two countries to increase opportunities to raise finance.

ZSE Chief Executive Officer, Mr Justin Bgoni said the strategic alliance is also in line with SADC economic integration systems for capital markets.

“Integration is always key to development and we hope that such an element will have a positive bearing in as much as how the capital markets will grow in the short to long term,” said Mr Bgoni.

ZSE currently has over 60 listed companies, while the Botswana Stock Exchange has 36, hence the focus on attracting new listings from established firms within the SADC region.