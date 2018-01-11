Bindura crashes, pushing ZSE mining index lower

HARARE,– Losses in nickel miner Bindura dragged the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange mining index by 5,34 percent on Thursday to 134,81 points.

The Top 10 index also dropped 0,21 percent to 96,8 points on losses recorded by Simbisa as the All Share Index drooped 0,38 percent to 96,57 points in the day.

Market capitalisation stood at $9,14 billion while turnover amounted to $1,04 million.

Simbisa and Dairibord eased 4,86 percent and 17,91 percent to trade at 43,42 cents and 11 cents respectively.

NicozDiamond and PPC also dropped 3,02 percent and 0,57 percent to settle at 3,85 cents and 86,5 cents respectively.

Old Mutual led the gainers pack, adding 0,2 percent to trade at 481,76 cents.

Delta and Axia made marginal gains of 0,01 percent and 0,06 percent to settle at 155,51 cents and 18,01 cents respectively.

On the mining space, Bindura dropped 17,39 percent to settle at 4,56 cents while other mining counters remained unchanged.

Foreigners were net buyers, with purchases worth $482,922 compared to sales of $141,134.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $21,900 on the local exchange Golix, 59 percent above the global market price of $13,738. – Source