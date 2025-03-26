Asian markets make modest advance after a slow day on Wall Street

Spread the love

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian markets advanced on Wednesday after a quiet session on Wall Street as buying slowed after a broad rally the day before, fueled by hopes that President Donald Trump’s tariffs may not be as sweeping as earlier feared.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3% higher to 23,403.40, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped less than 0.1%, to 3,367.98.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 0.7% to 38,027.29.

The Kospi in Seoul was up 1.1% at 2,643.94. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 7,999.00.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 added 0.2% to 5,776.65 after jumping 1.8% Monday to one of its best days of the last year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up by 4 points, or less than 0.1%, to 42,587.50. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.5% to 18,271.86.

U.S. stocks have recovered a chunk of their losses since falling 10% below their all-time high earlier this month, for their first “correction” since 2023. The S&P 500 is now down 6% from its record, and that drop has left the market looking less expensive than before, which had been a major criticism following its euphoric rise in earlier years.

But strategists along Wall Street warn that more sharp swings are still likely on the way with an April 2 deadline looming. That’s what Trump has called “Liberation Day,” when he will begin tariffs on trading partners that he says will roughly equal what he sees as the burden each of them puts on the United States. Monday’s spurt for Wall Street came on hopes that Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs may be more targeted than had earlier been feared.

Stocks’ sell-off worsens as Wall Street wonders how much pain Trump will accept for the economy

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...