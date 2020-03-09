ZUPCO wants 100 bus drivers

Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has embarked on a nationwide recruitment of 100 bus drivers.

In a statement yesterday, ZUPCO announced that it is seeking to fill vacant posts for 100 Class 1 bus drivers and they encouraged qualified female candidates to apply.

ZUPCO invited qualified and experienced candidates to submit their applications on or before March 13.

“Candidates must have at least O’ level qualification, a clean class 1 driver’s license, defensive driver’s license, valid medical certificate, at least three years driving experience, sound knowledge of local roads and customer care orientation,” read the statement.

The company said the duties and responsibilities of the candidates will be to drive the bus with due care and attention, transport passengers daily, practice excellent customer care, ensure bus is refueled at appropriate times and to promptly report all accidents and breakdowns.

Applicants are expected to submit their detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of proof of qualifications to the nearest ZUPCO depot or the Human Resource Manager at P.O. Box 3298 or 109 Belvedere Road, Harare.