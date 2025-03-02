ZITF Company calls for regional partnerships

Spread the love

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has called for strengthened regional partnerships as it kicks off a series of road shows to officially mark the countdown to the 65th edition of its annual exhibition.

This year’s event, set to take place from 21 to 26 April at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo, will run under the theme: “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.”

The 2025 edition also commemorates ZITF’s Blue Sapphire anniversary, celebrating decades of excellence in promoting innovation and fostering regional business growth.

The road shows began in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday and will move to Lusaka, Zambia, on 5 March, before concluding in Gaborone, Botswana, on 14 March. These engagements aim to strengthen ties across the region while building momentum for the much-anticipated trade showcase.

Speaking at the inaugural ZITF Roadshow Engagement Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday, ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, said through regional partnerships there were opportunities for South African and international businesses in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is open for business, and we invite South African and multinational entities to collaborate in unlocking new opportunities across the region. Together, we can expand market access by leveraging on reduced trade barriers to tap into new markets across SADC,” he said.

“We can also collaborate on infrastructure projects by driving regional connectivity through initiatives like the North-South Corridor and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

He said there was an opportunity to foster innovation by exchanging expertise in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and technology.

Mr Moyo said the regional partnerships could also utilise Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by investing in Zimbabwe’s SEZs as strategic hubs for production and export.

“South Africa is uniquely positioned to lead these efforts as Zimbabwe’s key trading partner. South Africa and Zimbabwe have a bilateral trade agreement and relations between the two countries have been generally cordial.”

Looking at Zimbabwe’s Current Economic Landscape, he said economic growth between 2022 and 2024 was driven by agriculture, mining, and remittances, while the gross domestic product (GDP) was projected to increase by six percent in 2025.

Mr Moyo who is also the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida) board chairman, said the agency exists to globally position Zimbabwe as an attractive and friendly investment destination and through that increase domestic and foreign direct investment.

He added: “The sector-specific opportunities for 2025 include manufacturing, the Government is spearheading efforts to revitalise the manufacturing sector (key ZITF 2025 focus). On the SEZs they are also offering tax incentives, while steel and engineering, textiles, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceuticals are showing great potential.”

Mr Moyo said other sectors included information and communication technology (ICT) and digital economy as Zimbabwe’s ICT sector was growing rapidly, driven by a young, tech-savvy population.

He said among them was agriculture as Zimbabwe had vast tracts of arable land and a strong agrarian tradition, while in mining the country was one of the most mineral-rich landscapes in Africa, with over 40 commercially exploitable minerals.

Mr Moyo said: “In energy, the focus is on energy security and renewable energy, creating opportunities in solar and hydroelectric projects to complement traditional energy sources.

There are opportunities for independent power producers (IPPs), who are encouraged to invest in the energy grid as well as investment in coal-bed methane gas and energy storage solutions.”

In tourism, he said Zimbabwe boasts of world-renowned attractions, including the Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and Hwange National Park, home to one of Africa’s largest elephant populations.

Mr Moyo said opportunities were abound in hospitality infrastructure, eco-tourism, and cultural heritage tourism.

Meanwhile, the regional road shows play a pivotal role in advancing regional business integration within the SADC bloc, leveraging AfCFTA to position regionally-based businesses to pivot their local experiences into the rest of the continent.

These road shows also highlight the benefits of participating in ZITF events and create opportunities to build impactful partnerships, with Zimbabwean businesses, to drive African industrialisation and trade.

To date, ZITF 2025 has already secured 371 exhibitors covering 44 502 square metres of exhibition space, with participation from 13 countries, including Canada, the People’s Republic of China, the European Union, Egypt, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, Pakistan, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Registration for ZITF 2025 is still ongoing and interested parties can register their interest using the online platform available on the ZITF website www.zitf.co.zw

