Zim’s airstrips, paradise for minerals smugglers

Zimbabwe’s remote airstrips are allegedly being exploited to smuggle precious minerals out of the country, raising concerns about revenue leakages, according to a study by the Southern Africa Resource Watch (SARW) released in January this year.

SARW, based in South Africa and an independent non-profit organisation monitoring natural resource extraction in the southern African region, has noted the clandestine operations are being enabled by lack of technology and of modern radar systems capable of effectively monitoring these aviation facilities.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), currently does not have a dedicated radar system specifically for small airstrips, as most smaller airports in the country typically rely on basic visual monitoring due to the high cost of installing and maintaining a full radar system at such locations.

However, there are efforts to install enhanced ground-to-air communication systems at various airports, improving air traffic control capabilities even without a dedicated radar on smaller airstrips.

The unmonitored airstrips, often located in remote areas and farmland, provide a convenient and discreet route for minerals smugglers to bypass official customs and export controls.

While the report did not disclose specific minerals being smuggled, Zimbabwe is known to possess significant reserves of gold, diamonds and other precious resources, making them lucrative targets for illicit trade.

“Border controls are important, but small aeroplanes may still be a menace,” revealed the report.

Previous reports have exposed the large-scale smuggling from Zimbabwe using private jets, with gold and diamond smuggling being particularly prevalent.

For instance, some observers suggest the country’s official gold output statistics may only represent a fraction of the actual production, with a significant portion being smuggled out of the country through clandestine operations.

The use of private jets allows smugglers to bypass regular customs checks and transport large quantities of precious minerals undetected.

The scale of the smuggling is so significant that some critics believe the actual gold output could be more than double the officially reported figures.

According to the International Crisis Group, an independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to preventing and resolving deadly conflict, Zimbabwe could be losing an estimated US$1,5 billion annually to gold smugglers, a significant drain on export revenue.

The loss is exacerbated by the fact that most gold is mined by small-scale operators who often face delayed payments from the State’s sole authorised buyer, Fidelity Gold Refinery.

The late payment forces some miners, who produce about 65 percent of the national gold output, to seek alternative, often illicit, channels to sell their gold.

“The current system (at the small airstrips) is simply not up to the task,” said a Harare-based aviation expert, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We need significant investment in new radar technology and surveillance systems to effectively monitor all aircraft movements in and out of the country.

“The current gaps are being exploited, and Zimbabwe is losing valuable resources as a result.” The expert also noted that the lack of adequate monitoring capabilities also raises security concerns, as it becomes difficult to track who is entering and leaving the country, potentially facilitating other illegal activities beyond mineral smuggling.

Zimbabwe generates about 75 percent of its export receipts from the mining industry.

The study revelations come at a time when the Government is actively seeking to boost its revenue collection and attract foreign investment in the mining sector.

The ongoing smuggling operations are undermining these efforts and depriving the country of much-needed foreign currency.

Last year, Mines and Mining Development, Minister Winston Chitando, acknowledged the widespread problem of gold smuggling, saying the Government would address it by increasing surveillance at mining sites.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, is on record that Zimbabwe’s gold is mainly smuggled to places such as Dubai.

However, the approach presents significant challenges, as it may only be effectively implemented at established, formal mining operations, leaving numerous smaller, informal sites largely unchecked.

The SARW report also highlights governance challenges in mineral extraction and trade, citing revenue leakages fuelling smuggling, inadequate government disclosures, weak regulatory enforcement at mines and poor information sharing among government bodies.

It notes that skill gaps in evaluating mining data, coupled with insufficient verification and assaying, allow sophisticated mining companies to exploit loopholes for illicit activities.

Weak tax laws and poor enforcement, including inadequate weighbridges, further exacerbate revenue losses.

The report questions the Government’s ability to detect illicit mineral and machinery trade, particularly distinguishing silica from lithium exports, emphasising that while border controls are crucial, small aircraft pose a continuing threat.

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) acting director general, Honest Murindagomo, said the organisation commissioned a new Air Traffic Control Communication System (ATCCS) at eight airports nationwide last year.

The system incorporates surveillance equipment designed to monitor airspace within the designated flight information region.

Specifically, the system utilises a network of lower-level repeater systems to provide coverage for aircraft operating at lower altitudes.

Furthermore, the system includes repeater systems capable of monitoring unmanned, yet authorised, aerial vehicles operating within designated airfields.

A dedicated VHF radio frequency of 125 MHz facilitates communication with aircraft at these lower flight levels.

Complementing this, the CAAZ has also implemented repeater stations strategically positioned to ensure seamless communication with aircraft traversing higher altitudes.

Murindagomo said CAAZ’s core mandate is to regulate aviation safety and security operations in Zimbabwe.

Measures to ensure full compliance and curbing illicit activities at aerodromes or private airstrips is a joint responsibility with other law enforcement stakeholders. – Business Weekly

