Zimra raids smuggling points along Limpopo, destroys boats

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), in a groundbreaking drone-led operation, raided several smuggling points along the Limpopo River on Tuesday, confiscating and destroying boats used to illegally cross the crocodile-infested waters. The operation targeted notorious smuggling corridors, disrupting syndicates believed to be costing Zimbabwe millions of dollars in lost revenue annually.

“In a bold and decisive move against smuggling, Zimra, in collaboration with key border security agencies, has confiscated and destroyed 21 smuggling boats and 20 paddles along the Limpopo River,” the agency said in a statement.

The coordinated sting operation, backed by real-time aerial intelligence from Zimra’s elite drone operations team, caught smugglers off guard. This intelligence-led approach allowed for swift interception and the destruction of smuggling infrastructure at key crossing points known as Valley 1 & 2, Proof, Godfather, and Thembani.

“This is a game-changer in our fight against smuggling,” Zimra Commissioner-General Regina Chinamasa said. “The use of drones has allowed us to detect smuggling activities with precision and speed, ensuring that illicit goods never make it into the market. Smuggling is not just about tax evasion—it’s an attack on Zimbabwe’s economy, local industries, and the safety of our communities. Through this collaborative approach, we are sending a strong message: Zimbabwe’s borders will not be a playground for criminals.”

At the smuggling points, Zimra and border security teams uncovered a fleet of inflatable boats stationed on both the Zimbabwean and South African sides of the river. Vehicles and donkey-drawn carts were also found on standby, ready to ferry contraband inland. The operation targeted illicit activities threatening local businesses by flooding the market with untaxed goods and undermining Zimbabwean manufacturers.

The raids, carried out in collaboration with law enforcement, border security forces, and intelligence teams, are part of Zimbabwe’s enhanced border security strategy. The country’s strengthened efforts highlight the growing reliance on drone technology to monitor previously inaccessible areas and disrupt well-established smuggling routes.

“This operation underscores the effectiveness of multi-agency cooperation in tackling illicit trade. Zimra, border security forces, law enforcement agencies, and local intelligence teams have intensified their efforts, working hand-in-hand to disrupt smuggling syndicates and uphold economic integrity,” Zimra said.

By cracking down on these smuggling corridors, Zimbabwe aims to recover critical revenue streams and bolster its economy while safeguarding local industries and communities from the adverse effects of illicit trade.

Source – newsday

